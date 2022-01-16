Mark Selby says speaking out about his mental health issues is "the biggest match I have overcome".

The three-time Masters champion unexpectedly crashed out of this year's event at the Alexandra Palace to Barry Hawkins on Saturday, losing 6-1.

He posted a candid apology following the match, and went further on Sunday with another message on his Twitter account.

"I can honestly say all the matches I have won as a professional, the biggest match I have overcome was yesterday speaking out and finally admitting I need help," the 38-year-old wrote.

"Bottling it up for years is not the way forward. Finally feel a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.

"Feel I don’t have to hide behind the mask anymore!!! For those that have gone through it or are going through it can relate to this."

Selby has been open about his psychological struggles in the past but appears now to have reached a point where he needs professional help.

Writing on Saturday, Selby had said: "Just want to apologise to all my friends and family for letting them down.

"Mentally not in a good place at moment, had a relapse and trying to bottle it up and put a brave face on is not the way. I promise I will get help and be a become a better person."

Selby's thrashing by good friend Hawkins came as a surprise, and in the immediate aftermath he put the focus on his poor level of play.

“It was pathetic from start to finish. Just rubbish," Selby said.

"I don't think I could play that badly if I tried to.

"I carried on the way I did against Stephen Maguire in the first round. I felt he was the better player in that game as well, but I kept pinching the scrappy frames. I clung on.

"Barry didn't have to play fantastically to beat me. I laid down and rolled over. It is disappointing.

"I’d love Barry to go on and pick up the trophy at the end of the week. I’ll be rooting for him tomorrow and tuning in. I wish him all the best.”

