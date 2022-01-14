Kyren Wilson has paid tribute to Judd Trump for playing a shot most players on tour are not capable of pulling off.

Wilson was well ahead in frames four and five, but Trump pulled off brilliant counter-attacking breaks to take them.

Those tight frames proved the difference, and it was Trump’s brilliance which tipped the balance - according to Wilson.

“When I come off and feel like I’ve given it my best, you just have to hold our hands up and say the better player won,” Wilson told Eurosport.

“I thought frames four and five were both massive. It could have gone 2-2 or 3-2, but every credit to Judd he made some awesome clearances.

“The red he potted to bring the awkward red off the cushion, about 95% of the tour can’t pull that shot off. It shows what a shot-maker he is and every credit for that.”

Wilson is yet to win a tournament this season, but is looking forward to the remainder of the campaign.

“There's plenty of events to come,” he said. “For me it is about doing the right things, giving it my all and if I am working hard and doing the right things off the table, that is all I can ask of myself.

“We keep going.”

