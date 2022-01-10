John Higgins began his pursuit for a third Masters title with a convincing 6-2 victory over Zhao Xintong on Monday.

Champion in 1999 and 2006, and also the losing finalist last year, Higgins was too strong for Zhao, who won the UK Championship last month to qualify for the top-16 event.

Up next for Higgins is a quarter-final meeting with Mark Williams, who beat defending champion Yan Bingtao 6-4 on Sunday.

Higgins said afterwards: "Delighted to beat Zhao, he’s a superstar of the game. He didn’t play well today, he missed a few, but I’m just glad to be back and glad I can fit in that chair! A couple of years I couldn’t fit in that, so I’m delighted I can now."

On facing Williams next, Higgins added: "It’s special. To play them [Ronnie O’Sullivan] or Williams in an arena like this, the crowd are amazing. I heard them saying it’s the best atmosphere, this is the best I’ve played in. Roll on Thursday night and hopefully we can put on a good show!"

A high-quality affair began with Higgins recording a 100 break in the opening frame, and Zhao then responded with a 128 to level it up.

Higgins took the match away from Zhao with a run of three straight frames, including a break of 104, to go 4-1 up.

Both players had chances in the sixth frame, but Zhao remained in contention when reducing the gap to two after a couple of Higgins errors.

Higgins edged closer to victory when winning the seventh frame, recovering from a positional error after referee Jan Verhaas mistakenly placed the green back on the yellow spot to laughs from the Alexandra Palace crowd.

He then needed a couple of visits to the table in the eighth frame, but capitalised on some nervy Zhao shots to seal the match.

Shaun Murphy takes on Barry Hawkins in Monday’s evening session.

