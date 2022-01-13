Kyren Wilson completed a tension-ridden 6-5 win over Stuart Bingham in an epic first-round match at the Masters that millions will remember for the shot that never was.

The 2018 finalist was on the verge of a 5-1 lead over 2020 winner Bingham having made earlier breaks of 57, 82, 79 and 83 when he prepared to pot the final red with the rest trailing 43-41 only to declare a foul on himself for feathering the white ball in a wonderful act of sporting honesty.

"Thank you, Kyren," said referee Rob Spencer before Wilson was given a huge round of applause from the packed crowd inside London's Alexandra Palace as he returned to his seat. Replays showed he had indeed touched the white with Spencer and the crowd none the wiser.

Bingham duly cleared up to close to 4-2 behind before forcing the deciding frame with some exquisite break-building that included the highest knock of the tournament so far of 139 to level at 4-4 and a 132 in the penultimate frame.

The 2015 world champion looked on the verge of repeating his 6-4 win over Wilson in the 2020 quarter-finals from 4-1 behind, but astonishingly missed a pink to a middle pocket on 31 with the balls at his mercy.

2020 world finalist Wilson later slotted a magical yellow before clearing to the pink under extreme heat to complete an unlikely great escape.

“I thought it was a fantastic match to be a part of,” said world number five Wilson, who will face Judd Trump on Friday afternoon after the 2019 Masters winner earlier defeated Mark Allen 6-5 in another thrilling finale.

“Feathering the white was a big turning point and that got Stuart back into the game. I was completely in control and sometimes these little things turn matches.

Snooker is renowned for being a gentleman’s sport. Honesty is always the best policy. As I was going up to the white I wasn’t sure if I had touched it, but my initial instinct was to get up.

“What happened two years ago was really in my mind. I am a little bit stronger than I was then.

“I probably let it get to me because he started to get the crowd on his side.

“The same thing happened this time and the crowd got on his side. I am delighted I managed to keep myself in the present and keep myself composed to go on and get the win.

“Judd has done the same as me today to win a decider. We will both feel like we have an extra life after that. I will really look forward to the match.”

Bingham admitted he wasn't tickled pink with the miss that cost him the chance of a second Masters title on the cusp of a rousing recovery.

“I am absolutely gutted. The match had everything and it was great to be involved in," said Bingham, who could double his £15,000 consolation prize if nobody overtakes his 139 highest break.

“At 4-1 he wasn’t missing. I knew that I felt good about my game. I am gutted because I felt like I could have had another nice run. Fair play to Kyren, he held himself together at the end there.”

