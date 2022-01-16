Premium Snooker Masters 13:45-17:00 Live

Afternoon all!

It's been another magnificent Masters - do any other kinds exist? - and this final should be a fitting end to it. Both finalists deployed final-frame heroics to reach this point, but Robertson was done by late afternoon and starts favourite. Hawkins, though, will still be on a buzz, and it'd be an absolute joy to see him claim his first triple-crown title. Eyes down people!

Scene setter

Barry Hawkins emerged from a final-frame shootout with Judd Trump on Saturday to book a Masters final showdown against Neil Robertson.

The final begins at 13:00 and expect frame-by-frame coverage here from 12:45.

And Hawkins admitted it will be extremely tough against Robertson on Sunday.

“I’ve got a mountain to climb against Neil tomorrow," said three-times ranking event winner Hawkins.

He is an unbelievable player and you don’t fancy him to miss a ball with that cue action of his.

"I have to block all of that out, forget who I’m playing and concentrate on what I’m doing. I will enjoy every moment of it and try my best."

Schedule and results

Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)

Round 1

Sun 9 Jan

13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]

19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]

Mon 10 Jan

13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]

6-2 Zhao Xintong [10] 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]

Tue 11 Jan

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]

6-1 Jack Lisowski [14] 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]

Wed 12 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump [3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12]

6-5 Mark Allen [12] 19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] 6-5 Stuart Bingham [15]

Quarter-finals

Thu 13 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson 6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan

6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan 19:00 - Mark Williams 6-5 John Higgins

Fri 14 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump 6-1 Kyren Wilson

6-1 Kyren Wilson 19:00 - Barry Hawkins 6-1 Mark Selby

Semi-finals

Sat 15 Jan

13:00 - Mark Williams 5-6 Neil Robertson

19:00 - Judd Trump 5-6 Barry Hawkins

Final

Sun 16 Jan

13:00 + 19:00 - Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins

- - -

