Afternoon all!
It's been another magnificent Masters - do any other kinds exist? - and this final should be a fitting end to it. Both finalists deployed final-frame heroics to reach this point, but Robertson was done by late afternoon and starts favourite. Hawkins, though, will still be on a buzz, and it'd be an absolute joy to see him claim his first triple-crown title. Eyes down people!
Scene setter
Barry Hawkins emerged from a final-frame shootout with Judd Trump on Saturday to book a Masters final showdown against Neil Robertson.
The 2019 world champion Trump was not at his best and Hawkins’ consummate matchplay saw him set up a final against Robertson at Alexandra Palace. Robertson required two snookers in the final frame to get the job done against Mark Williams in the other semi-final.
The final begins at 13:00 and expect frame-by-frame coverage here from 12:45.
Ahead of the match, Des Kane revisits Hawkins’ last visit to a Masters final where he lost 10-1 to Ronnie O’Sullivan. Hawkins would win the first frame but then succumb 10-1, and failed to complete a break in excess of 50.
And Hawkins admitted it will be extremely tough against Robertson on Sunday.
“I’ve got a mountain to climb against Neil tomorrow," said three-times ranking event winner Hawkins.
He is an unbelievable player and you don’t fancy him to miss a ball with that cue action of his.
"I have to block all of that out, forget who I’m playing and concentrate on what I’m doing. I will enjoy every moment of it and try my best."
Schedule and results
Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)
Round 1
Sun 9 Jan
- 13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]
- 19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]
Mon 10 Jan
- 13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]
- 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]
Tue 11 Jan
- 13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]
- 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]
Wed 12 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump [3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12]
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] 6-5 Stuart Bingham [15]
Quarter-finals
Thu 13 Jan
- 13:00 - Neil Robertson 6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 19:00 - Mark Williams 6-5 John Higgins
Fri 14 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump 6-1 Kyren Wilson
- 19:00 - Barry Hawkins 6-1 Mark Selby
Semi-finals
Sat 15 Jan
- 13:00 - Mark Williams 5-6 Neil Robertson
- 19:00 - Judd Trump 5-6 Barry Hawkins
Final
Sun 16 Jan
- 13:00 + 19:00 - Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins
Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
