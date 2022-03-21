The fourth edition of the Tour Championship takes place this spring with the top eight ranked players in the world battling it out for supremacy.

Zhao Xingtong begins the tournament as the top-ranked player, but he will face stiff competition from the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and reigning champion Neil Robertson, who are all also in action.

Ad

When is the Tour Championship?

Snooker The big snooker debate that will not go away 2 HOURS AGO

The event begins on March 28 with the final taking place on April 3, 2022.

Where is the Tour Championship being held?

The tournament takes place at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, Wales.

In 2018, the first Tour Championship was held at the same location before heading to Milton Keynes in 2020. It then returned to Wales in 2021, but it was held in Newport on that occasion.

How can I watch the Tour Championship this year?

You can watch the Tour Championship on Eurosport and discovery+ across Europe, but not in the UK.

Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and app.

Who is playing? / Top eight for Tour Championship (after Turkish Masters)

1 Zhao Xintong (Chn)

2 Neil Robertson (Aus)

3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

4 Judd Trump (Eng)

5 Luca Brecel (Bel)

6 Mark Williams (Wal)

7 Mark Allen (NI)

8 John Higgins (Sco)

'Nice to finally play well' – Trump relieved to end trophy drought

Format

Eight person knockout consisting of quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final - all best-of-19 frames.

Prize money

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-final: £40,000

Quarter-final: £20,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £380,000

Former winners

2019 – Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-11 Neil Robertson (Llandudno)

2020 – Stephen Maguire 10-6 Mark Allen (Milton Keynes)

2021 – Neil Robertson 10-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Newport)

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship Rocket Ronnie's 30 years at Crucible – O'Sullivan set to pass another Hendry record 18/03/2022 AT 10:46