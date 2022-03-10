The world No. 3 looked bound for the exit in Antalya after falling 4-1 behind to some inspired play from Liang.

Defeat would have hit Trump’s hopes of securing a place at the Tour Championship at the end of the month, but he rallied to win a final-frame decider and is going to knuckle down and fight for the win in Turkey.

“I’m so happy to have got through that one, it feels like an achievement,” Trump told WST . “I have got another life now.“

Trump is currently 13th on the one-year list, with only the top eight qualifying for the Tour Championship in Llandudno.

He is determined to secure a place at the Tour Championship, and knows victory in Turkey would secure it.

“This is a big tournament for me, coming off the back of a good run last week and I am trying to find some form,” he said. “It would have been difficult to lose early.

“I want to be at every event including the Tour Championship. I am here to try to win this one, but if I could do that it will come with that top-eight place as a bonus.”

Trump faces Zhou Yuelong in the last-16 on Thursday.

