John Higgins breezed into the last-16 of the Turkish Masters, as Michael Holt’s woes continued in Antalya.

While Higgins is playing some of the best snooker of his career at the age of 46, Holt’s struggles for form continue.

Holt, who saw his points for winning the Shoot Out a couple of years ago come off, is fighting to retain his tour card. A 5-0 defeat in Turkey has not aided his cause and he now sits at 68 in the world.

The opener was a scrappy affair, with Higgins able to capitalise on Holt mistakes to edge ahead.

The second followed a similar pattern. Holt had a chance but missed a black - with his focus likely on the cannon on the reds - and Higgins stepped in to clear.

Higgins, who is still seeking his first title of the season after four losses in finals, compiled the 43rd century of the campaign to move 3-0 to the good.

The Scot is not one to relent when an opponent is struggling, and he cashed in on a missed plant from Holt to take the fourth and move within one of victory.

Holt trudged off for the mid-session interval, and was put out of his misery roughly 25 minutes later as Higgins completed the win with a break of 69.

Higgins will face fellow Scot Graeme Dott in the last-16, following his win over Jackson Page - with the highlight of the 5-2 victory being a break of 135 in the fifth frame.

UK Championship and German Masters winner Zhao Xintong was sent crashing out 5-2 at the hands of Matthew Selt, while Si Jiahui beat Tom Ford 5-1.

