Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Matthew Selt 13:45-17:30 Live

Around the tables

Ad

Anthony McGill 1-1 Zhou Yuelong

David Gilbert 0-2 Mark Allen

Sam Craigie 2-0 Peter Lines

UK Championship UK Championship: Draw, schedule, results, order of play 3 HOURS AGO

Trump 2-1 Selt

A 44 seals the frame for Judd, who's cruising really, but looks on the cusp of finding his best form.

Trump 1-1 Selt (77-4)

But it doesn't matter. Matt's escape is poor, hit to hard and catching his chosen red fat. The white stays up the top end, and this is going to be the frame.

Trump 1-1 Selt (41-4)

Judd runs out of reds when ready to pot the blue, and rather than try and dig into the pack, he opts to slot it, then take on a mid-distance red; he slams it into right corner with devastating ease. He then plays two more recovery pots, before tucking in behind the green and on the baulk cushion, irritated.

Trump 1-1 Selt (21-4)

Matt accumulates four points when my doorbell rings - I'm not sure if there's a connection - then Judd rolls home a red and hauls the white back to despatch the pink. It returns onto the top of the cluster, but with the black now available, that's not too problematic.

Around the tables

Anthony McGill 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

David Gilbert 0-2 Mark Allen

Sam Craigie 1-0 Peter Lines

Trump 1-1 Selt

A run of 63 and we're all-square

Trump 1-0 Selt (21-76)

This is a really good break from Matt. It's not sustainable - he's had to pot his way out of trouble more often that you'd like - but he's found a way to get it done.

Trump 1-0 Selt (21-55)

Matt runs out of position but redeems his situation with a juddesque red, sent to left corner with the white close to the side cushion and the red inside it. Gradually, he clambers into prime position, and from here he'll expect to make it 1-1.

Trump 1-0 Selt (21-34)

Matt uses his safety sense to stick Judd up in baulk, pink and brown blocking the direct route to the red he'd like to play off, which is close to left corner - he's trying to come off the right side, then the left side to come at it from the pocket side. He misses it five times, going into the bag on the last of them, and he'll not be put back now - this is a big chance for Matt to yank himself level.

Trump 1-0 Selt (21-11)

Again, it's Matt in first with a nice starter, but again he misses a red and hands over the table; he just can't be doing that if he wants to compete, never mind win, and as I type that Judd plays a fine recovery pot when he looks to have run out of position. But then Judd overruns slightly when in perfect position on the blue, missing the next red to left corner - I did not see that coming. Thing is, Judd gets lucky, because the self-same blue covers the self-same red, meaning Matt needs to find a different way of protecting it ... and he does.

Around the tables

Anthony McGill 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

David Gilbert 0-1 Mark Allen

Sam Craigie 0-0 Peter Lines

Trump 1-0 Selt

Matt leaves the blue and decides that's enough.

Trump 0-0 Selt (70-44)

Matt takes brown and green so is back to needing two snookers, problem being there are fewer balls behind which to get them. But he finds one, cannoning the pink and pulling up behind it, the blue diagonally opposite close to left corner; Judd hits it easily enough, then finds himself tight behind the black with the blue towards the green pocket; he hits it off three cushions, and when Matt knocks the black onto the cushion, with the pink close to the green pocket, there's very little scope for hiding the white.

Trump 0-0 Selt (70-36)

Judd sees off the yellow, so Matt now needs three four-pointers. That seems unlikely though, as Dominic notes in co-comm, the balls are not badly situated for snookers. I feel bad saying this, but I'm always pleased when Dominic goes out of a competition, because I love listening to him educate me about the game.

Trump 0-0 Selt (68-36)

There are two difficult reds - the last two - one on the side cushion and one tucked under the pink. Nut Judd only needs one and he disturbs it then despatches it, only to miss the pink long to the green pocket. That's enough to force Matt back to the table, because only one snooker is required.

Trump 0-0 Selt (31-28)

He can't rack them up, soon missing a red and ceding the table to Judd - who quickly makes himself comfortable. Of course he does.

Trump 0-0 Selt (0-17)

These two are good mates, and Trump credits Matt- 35 in the world - with helping him improve his safety game. Well, he gets away with a poor safety shot to begin with, leaving the white towards the business end but not quite leaving a red, and when. Judd decelerates through the cue-ball, he offers not only a starter but a skinful of points.

Off we go

The boyz are baizing

I can only imagine how many snout Dave Gilbert enjoyed, given how often him stopping smoking is mentioned. Well played, sir.

Hello there!

Fancy some afternoon genius? Eeeeeexxxxcccccellent. We'll be focusing on Judd Trump v Matt Selt, but don't be sleeping on Dave Gilbert v Mark Allen nor, for that matter, Anthony McGill v Zhou Yuelong.

Trump back in action

All eyes will be on Judd Trump as he takes on Matthew Selt from 1pm UK time at the Barbican in York.

An off-colour Trump battled his way into the last 32 with a 6-3 win over Chris Wakelin . The 2011 winner made a sloppy start and never looked in tune with his game at any stage, but his class enabled him to fend off a spirited challenge from Wakelin.

It was a week ago that Trump produced some exhilarating snooker to beat John Higgins in the final of the Champion of Champions , meaning good form is not far from the surface, and he will look to keep his standards very high this week.

Today's schedule

13:00 - Anthony McGill - Zhou Yuelong

13:00 - Judd Trump - Matthew Selt

13:00 - David Gilbert - Mark Allen

13:00 - Sam Craigie - Peter Lines

19:00 - Mark Joyce - Jordan Brown

19:00 - Ricky Walden - Anthony Hamilton

19:00 - Luca Brecel - Stephen Maguire

19:00 - Xiao Guodong - Hossein Vafaei

Yesterday's results

13:00 - Mark King 3-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan

13:00 - Barry Hawkins 6-2 Cao Yupeng

6-2 Cao Yupeng 13:00 - Andy Hicks 6-5 Dominic Dale

6-5 Dominic Dale 13:00 - John Higgins 5-6 Zhao Xintong

19:00 - Kyren Wilson 6-3 Wu Yize

6-3 Wu Yize 19:00 - Ben Woollaston 6-4 Liam Highfield

6-4 Liam Highfield 19:00 - Noppon Saengkham 6-5 Stuart Bingham

6-5 Stuart Bingham 19:00 - Jack Lisowski 6-2 Graeme Dott

‘That’s a Trump special! – O’Sullivan shot stuns commentary team

- - -

Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship 'I want to learn from him' - Saengkham relishing O'Sullivan clash 5 HOURS AGO