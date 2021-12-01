Noppon Saengkham may have lost his last-16 match to Ronnie O'Sullivan, but he potted a fantastic red down the tight rail in the fifth frame.

With the score locked at 2-2, The Rocket's Thai opponent pocketed an ambitious red.

Dominic Dale said on commentary: "What a pot it was, that was a fantastic piece of cueing there.

One of the best pots you are ever likely to see.

Saengkham had led 3-2 with a good chance of moving to within two frames of the quarter-finals before O'Sullivan snatched the first of four successive frames to win the match.

Rarely at his fluent best, 'The Rocket' struggled to keep Saengkham off the table but eventually prevailed in as scrappy last-16 encounter, and will face either Kyren Wilson or Ben Woollaston in the quarter-finals.

After the match, Eurosport snooker expert Alan McManus said: "The difference between average and slightly above average Ronnie O'Sullivan and another player is he can win matches like that. He's under par but he's still very good.

Jimmy White added: "There were a few mistakes in there which he won't be happy with his game, but he will be happy with the way he competed.

"Noppon could have been 3-1 up and 4-2 up but he didn't take his chances and eventually these top players will find a way to get their game together even when they're struggling and get through.

"It was an average Ronnie O'Sullivan and that shows everyone how good he is."

