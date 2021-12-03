Premium Snooker Kyren Wilson - Ronnie O’Sullivan 13:44-17:29 Live

O'Sullivan 0-1 Wilson (6-43)

Ad

Wilson is looking very smart here and the reds are well spread for another big break. The pink is tied up but he's alternating nicely between blue and black and looks very good for a two-frame lead after just 10 minutes.

UK Championship UK Championship LIVE – Hawkins and Gilbert in action, Lisowski through YESTERDAY AT 10:21

O'Sullivan 0-1 Wilson (6-8)

A shot for shot repeat of the first frame flipped on its head. Wilson breaks, and now it's O'Sullivan's turn to sink a long red and take early control of the second frame. Oh, what's this? O'Sullivan - who has struggled with mid-range shots week - makes a mess of a fairly routine red and Wilson could be in again here as he sinks a red and a black.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Wilson

Wilson snatches frame ball here and he's well on his way to a huge opening break here, a potential 135-....ah, maybe not, he misses a red just short of a century but O'Sullivan concedes the frame and Wilson is 1-0 up.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Wilson (0-38)

Wow...Wilson looks like he's fluffed the blue but it creeps in the left middle! Massive fluke early doors! Huge chance for him to take the lead here...

O'Sullivan 0-0 Wilson (0-12)

We're underway...O'Sullivan breaks and then Wilson kicks things off with a lovely long red. He grabs a green and is now well placed for a decent run if he can break up the reds...

Get Ready

Anthony McGill and Luca Brecel are in action in this afternoon's other quarter-final!

We'll bring you updates from that one but all eyes are on O'Sullivan vs Wilson today!

Wilson speaks

"I've been pretty consistent so far. I'm ten times the player I used to be. I'm knocking in a lot more centuries, I'm a lot better now and I've made changes that have made me cope better under pressure".

O'Sullivan speaks

"The truth is I'm in the quarter-finals, there's eight fantastic players left who all fancy their chances. So much of it comes down to the day."

"Kyren's a brilliant player, he's going to be around for a long, long time. He's a fantastic professional and improving all the time. I like his attitude and I like his game. "

Centuries

O'Sullivan vs Wilson

Here we go. The big one. Due to a series of huge upsets in the UK Championship so far, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Kyren Wilson are the only two top ten players remaining in the tournament. However, a twist of fate means they meet each other at the quarter-final stage, when really these two deserve the biggest stage of all.

O'Sullivan has been on song so far, while Wilson looks every bit a Triple Crown winner in the making. We've all the action right here.

Welcome

Join us for live updates from 12:45 UK time.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is in quarter-final action against Kyren Wilson at the 2021 UK Championship on Friday.

After O'Sullivan, Jack Lisowski is among the stars heading up the evening session at the Barbican in York.

Quarter-final schedule

Here is the line-up of matches today...

13:00 - Anthony McGill vs Luca Brecel

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Kyren Wilson

19:00 - Barry Hawkins vs Andy Hicks

19:00 - Jack Lisowski vs Zhao Xintong

O'Sullivan fires warning at 'Roger Federer' of snooker Zhao

Zhao joined O'Sullivan – a 6-3 winner against Noppon Saengkham in the last 16 at the York Barbican – in the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a 6-4 win over Peter Lines on Wednesday after evergreen Leeds potter Lines threatened an upset by recovering from 4-1 behind to level at 4-4.

"I think he is amazing. I think he is our [Roger] Federer," said O'Sullivan, who is chasing a record eighth UK crown 28 years after his first.

I've never seen a more talented snooker player.

‘I feared the worst!’ - O'Sullivan explains mental approach

"He could do with maybe tightening up. I watch him sometimes and I was a bit like that, but then I got Reardon around me for a couple of years and you start to play a better defensive game," commented O'Sullivan.

"He needs that because when those frames go a bit scrappy, he looks like he is always going to come off second best.

"He is good, he is unbelievable, but he is 24, he's got to do it at some point. [Seven-times world champion] Stephen Hendry was winning tournaments at 17.

How long can you keep saying he's got potential? At the end of the day, you've got to do the business on the table.

How to watch and stream

Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship 'How long can you say he's got potential?' – O'Sullivan warns 'Federer' of green baize YESTERDAY AT 09:19