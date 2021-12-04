Wilson - I've got from hunter to hunted

Kyren Wilson feels his win over Ronnie O’Sullivan has changed the dynamic of the UK Championship, with him now the man to beat

“I know the situation now,” Wilson told Eurosport.

I have gone from the hunter to being the hunted, maybe. I’ve got to take that and try to deal with that. And to enjoy it at the same time.

“I want these titles, I want to have my name in the accolades when I retire. So you have to be able to handle these pressure moments.

"It would mean everything to win the title. The only thing missing from my CV are the big titles. As long as I leave everything out there, try and compete to the highest level, that’s all I can ask for.

“If I win, I win. If I don’t, so be it. I have plenty of time on my side and I will come back.”

Saturday's action

13:00

Luca Brecel v Kyren Wilson

19:00

Barry Hawkins v Zhao Xintong

