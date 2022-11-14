Ronnie O’Sullivan sailed into the second round of the UK Championships after a relatively comfortable 6-2 victory over Matthew Stevens,

Ad

O'Sullivan won the first frame with a break of 81, before Stevens levelled things up when O'Sullivan missed a simple red in the next frame which allowed the Welshman to clear up the table.

UK Championship UK Championship LIVE – O'Sullivan beats Stevens with Williams and Bingham to come 5 HOURS AGO

His joy was short-lived though, as O'Sullivan re-established his lead with a break of 94 to secure the third frame and made his 129th century at the UK Championship to take a 3-1 lead going into the mid-session interval.

Stevens got himself back into the match by winning a scrappy fifth frame, but O'Sullivan opened up a two-frame lead again by winning the sixth.

O'Sullivan win the next two frames to seal the match, concluding with another century to book his place into the next round.

There was a moment in the final frame where O'Sullivan was on a 147 early on, but he elected to play things safe.

He will play Zhou Yuelong in round two on Wednesday, after the Chinese player beat his compatriot Yan Bingtao 6-5 in a thrilling match.

Bingtao the latest seed to drop

Yan became the fifth top-16 player to be knocked out from the UK Championship after less than three full days of action in York.

The 2021 Masters champion hit back from 2-0 down to go 5-3 up, but couldn't get over the line.

Yuelong dug deep to win the final three frames in a match full of drama.

Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham are in action on Monday evening.

- - -

Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

UK Championship Opinion: O’Sullivan should have congratulated Trump - but don't slam him for it 6 HOURS AGO