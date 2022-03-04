Judd Trump has told Eurosport he is low on confidence and striving to find his best form.

Trump is seeking his first ranking title of the season, and his form has been well below what he has produced in the past couple of years.

He has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open, where he will take on the in-form Neil Robertson, and is looking to build his game up with the World Championship on the horizon.

Reflecting on his win over Jimmy Robertson , Trump said: “I missed a pretty easy blue to the corner and you can't afford to take your foot off the gas. It is a pot I would never miss in practice, but just lacking a bit of confidence knowing the whole table is there.

“It is tough, especially when you have not been winning all the time.

“It is about having that bit of belief. When I am at my best I can make century breaks 10-15 frames in a row but to do it when you are not at your best is not easy.”

Trump won the Champion of Champions in November, but has not got going so far in 2022 and feels a tough draw with Robertson could aid his cause.

“At the moment I am not playing well enough,” Trump said. “If I am to win this tournament, I have a tough draw now.

“I have dropped down the rankings slightly and you do get slightly tougher draws.

“Maybe it is good for me to play the top players a little earlier, as it might just get my focus.

“I didn’t think I’d be saying this last year, but I am just happy to be in a quarter-final. It is just nice to be involved in the tournament.

“It is a good time to find form. It would be nice to have a run here to get into the Tour Championship, but I am just trying to find form and hope for the best.”

