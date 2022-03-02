Sitting in your chair while your opponent is making breaks can be a lonely business.

Players occupy time in different ways, and Ronnie O’Sullivan has been known for some out-of-the-box thinking.

He said he counted dimples on a teaspoon as Mark Selby made a break, while he once put a towel over his head when Mark King was at the table.

Lukas Kleckers is not the fastest on tour, so there is time on your hands when the German is making breaks.

During the third frame of their meeting at the Welsh Open, Klekcers was methodically building a break.

It was time-consuming stuff, to the extent that O’Sullivan took off his watch and began to play with the spindle.

“Maybe he’s trying to fast-forward time,” David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary as the camera panned to O’Sullivan in his chair.

Taking very little notice of his opponent’s contribution, O’Sullivan gave full focus to his watch.

Hendon’s co-commentator Alan McManus added: “You do have to occupy your time and everyone is different. When you are in the chair and waiting, you want your opponent’s visit to come to an end - hopefully sooner rather than later - and you have to find a way."

Klekcers took the third frame with a break of 75, but O’Sullivan hit back in rapid fashion to level the scores at 2-2 in the race to four.

