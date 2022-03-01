Snooker
Welsh Open |
13:45-18:00
What a day ahead we have at the Welsh Open! It is a packed schedule with a stupendous line-up of big names gracing the baize.
Welsh Open
O'Sullivan hits 60 not out – The snooker GOAT's unrivalled longevity
This is what you can look forward to: Ronnie O'Sullivan will kick off the afternoon session against James Cahill, while Neil Robertson will then take on Hammad Miah and Mark Williams will face Kurt Maflin.
In the evening, we will be treated to Judd Trump against Craig Steadman with many other top players also in action.
Today's schedule
10am
- Mitchell Mann v Ben Hancorn
- Rory McLeod v Yuan SiJun
- Robbie Williams v Hossein Vafaei
- Ali Carter v Ng On Yee
1pm
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v James Cahill
- Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo
- Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones
- Ding Junhui v Michael Holt
2pm
- Neil Robertson v Hammad Miah
- Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry
- Mark Williams v Kurt Maflin
- Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett
7pm
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien
- Craig Steadman v Judd Trump
- Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen
- Mark Davis v Matthew Selt
8pm
- Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce
- John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi
- Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski
'They're all pushing each other' - O'Sullivan on how China's rising stars are flourishing
Yesterday's results
11am
- Jordan Brown 3-4 Mitchell Mann
- Anthony McGill 3-4 Zhang Anda
- Shaun Murphy 4-2 Andy Hicks
- Stephen Maguire 1-4 Fergal O'Brien
2pm
- Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Judd Trump 4-1 Dean Young
- Liam James Davies 3-4 Iulian Boiko
- Kyren Wilson 4-3 Dominic Dale
3pm
- Yan Bingtao 4-3 Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams 4-1 Michael Judge
- Stuart Bingham 4-1 Sean Maddocks
7pm
- Zhao Xintong 4-1 Oliver Lines
- Mark Allen 4-1 Ken Doherty
- Elliot Slessor 4-3 Dylan Emery
- Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White
8pm
- John Higgins 4-1 Pang Junxu
- Mark Selby 4-1 Chen Zifan
- Si Jiahui 4-3 Gary Wilson
- Allan Taylor 3-4 Michael White
