Premium Snooker Welsh Open 14:00-18:00

Welcome

Ad

It is time for more sensational snooker action at the Welsh Open. Thanks for joining us and welcome to another day of top action.

Welsh Open Trump survives scare to beat Si, Robertson also reaches last 32 13 HOURS AGO

Ronnie O'Sullivan will no doubt get the pulses racing when he takes on Ding Junhui from 1pm UK time with Shaun Murphy also in early-afternoon action.

The big stars do not drift from the schedule today as Judd Trump and Neil Robertson will both be taking to tables this evening to continue their campaigns.

Today's schedule

1pm

Hossein Vafaei [24] v Jak Jones [51]

Ryan Day [25] v Shaun Murphy [8]

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Ding Junhui [30]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Ricky Walden [19]

2pm

Barry Hawkins [12] v Ben Woollaston [44]

Matthew Selt [27] v Kyren Wilson [6]

Jack Lisowski [18] v Elliot Slessor [50]

Michael White (a) v Liam Highfield [41]

7pm

Matthew Stevens [59] v Zhang Anda [104]

Jimmy Robertson [38] v Judd Trump [4]

Allister Carter [26] v Scott Donaldson [48]

Round three

8pm

Neil Robertson [5] v Hawkins / Woollaston

Joe Perry [36] v Selt / K Wilson

Lisowski / Slessor v Michael White / Highfield

TBC

Vafaei / Jak Jones v R Day / S Murphy

R O'Sullivan / Ding Junhui v Yan Bingtao / Walden

'Horrible! Did I use to play like that?' - Trump on gung-ho Si at Welsh Open

- - -

Stream the 2022 Welsh Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Welsh Open O’Sullivan battles past Kleckers to set up Ding Junhui clash 19 HOURS AGO