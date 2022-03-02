Neil Robertson eased to a 4-1 win over Graeme Dott to book his place in the last 32 of the Welsh Open.

Robertson, who is bidding for a third title this year after winning the Players Championship and Masters, made breaks of 102, 75 and 52 in Newport.

The Australian will next face either Barry Hawkins or Ben Woollaston.

That proved a crucial moment as Dott was left requiring a snooker on the colours and failed to get it, when if the foul had been called he would have still been in a position to win the frame.

Robertson won the frame with a fluke when the brown hit the jaws on the top pocket and rolled along the cushion into the other pocket.

A brilliant long red set Robertson on his way to extending his lead by taking the second frame.

Robertson then knocked in a 102 break as he moved 3-0 ahead to close on a place in the next round.

But Dott responded in fine fashion as a break of 120 saw him get on the board as he secured the fourth frame.

Dott looked well set in the next frame at 54-1 ahead, only to overcut a red to the corner. That mistake proved costly as Robertson reeled off a 75 break to win the match.

Home favourite Matthew Stevens won in impressive fashion as he beat Mitchell Mann 4-0.

Stevens started with breaks of 131 and 57, and didn’t let up as he set up a meeting with either Zhang Anda or Yuan SiJun.

