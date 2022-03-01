After the drama at the European Masters, attention turns to the Welsh Open as the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby battle it out for the title.
There will be no sequel to last year's fairytale after defending champion Jordan Brown fell at the first hurdle, with a host of big names fixing their sights on the trophy and a £80,000 first prize.
Ad
John Higgins will be looking to feast again having won the tournament a record five times, while O'Sullivan can draw level with his Class of '92 colleague should he triumph at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.
Welsh Open
Rapid Ronnie bounces back from shock final defeat to crush Cahill at Welsh Open
Could we see another shock winner in this topsy-turvy season? We've just seen 750-1 shot Fan Zhengyi claim a stunning win over O'Sullivan in the European Masters final, while Iran's Hossein Vafaei and Chinese hot-shot Zhao Xintong have also claimed impressive ranking titles in recent weeks.
Stay tuned to this very page for all the scores and results from the 2022 Welsh Open...
When is the Welsh Open?
The tournament gets going on February 28. The final takes place on March 6.
Where is the Welsh Open?
The event will take place at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.
What is the Welsh Open schedule?
- Monday 28 February - First round & second round
- Tuesday 1 March - Second round
- Wednesday 2 March - Second round & third round
- Thursday 3 March - Third round & fourth round
- Friday 4 March - Quarter-finals
- Saturday 5 March - Semi-finals
- Sunday 6 March - Final
Match schedule
February 28
First round
11am
- Jordan Brown 3-4 Mitchell Mann
- Anthony McGill 3-4 Zhang Anda
- Shaun Murphy 4-2 Andy Hicks
- Stephen Maguire 1-4 Fergal O'Brien
2pm
- Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Judd Trump 4-1 Dean Young
- Liam James Davies 3-4 Iulian Boiko
- Kyren Wilson 4-3 Dominic Dale
3pm
- Yan Bingtao 4-3 Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams 4-1 Michael Judge
- Stuart Bingham 4-1 Sean Maddocks
7pm
- Zhao Xintong 4-1 Oliver Lines
- Mark Allen 4-1 Ken Doherty
- Elliot Slessor 4-3 Dylan Emery
- Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White
8pm
- John Higgins 4-1 Pang Junxu
- Mark Selby 4-1 Chen Zifan
- Si Jiahui 4-3 Gary Wilson
- Allan Taylor 3-4 Michael White
March 1
First round
1pm
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-0 James Cahill
Second round
10am
- Mitchell Mann 4-1 Ben Hancorn
- Rory McLeod 3-4 Yuan SiJun
- Robbie Williams 3-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Ali Carter 4-1 Ng On Yee
1pm
- Ben Woollaston 4-3 Liang Wenbo
- Jimmy Robertson 4-3 Jamie Jones
- Ding Junhui 4-1 Michael Holt
2pm
- Neil Robertson 4-1 Hammad Miah
- Cao Yupeng 0-1 Joe Perry
- Mark Williams 3-4 Kurt Maflin
- Scott Donaldson 0-0 Andrew Pagett
7pm
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien
- Craig Steadman v Judd Trump
- Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen
- Mark Davis v Matthew Selt
8pm
- Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce
- John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi
- Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski
March 2
Second round
10am
- Li Hang v Kyren Wilson
- Lu Ning v Matthew Stevens
- Graeme Dott v Jamie Clarke
- Elliot Slessor v Stuart Bingham
1pm
- Zak Surety v Ryan Day
- Ricky Walden v Noppon Saengjham
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers
- Anthony Hamilton v Shaun Murphy
2pm
- Jak Jones v Zhao Xintong
- Barry Hawkins v Ashley Carty
- Yan Bingtao v Zhao Jianbo
- Liam Highfield v Mark Selby
7pm
- TBC
Prize money
- Winner: £70,000
- Runner-up: £30,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £10,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £405,000
Previous winners
The Welsh Open has been a ranking tournament since 2016, when Judd Trump emerged victorious, but dates back to 1989 when John Parrott took the title.
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Ken Doherty
- 1994: Steve Davis
- 1995: Steve Davis
- 1996: Mark Williams
- 1997: John Higgins
- 1998: Paul Hunter
- 1999: Mark Williams
- 2000: John Higgins
- 2001: Ken Doherty
- 2002: Paul Hunter
- 2003: Stephen Hendry
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2006: Stephen Lee
- 2007: Neil Robertson
- 2008: Mark Selby
- 2009: Ali Carter
- 2010: John Higgins
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ding Junhui
- 2013: Stephen Maguire
- 2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2015: John Higgins
- 2016: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2017: Stuart Bingham
- 2018: John Higgins
- 2019: Neil Robertson
- 2020: Shaun Murphy
- 2021: Jordan Brown
---
Watch the Welsh Open and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Welsh Open
Welsh Open 2022 LIVE – O'Sullivan through, Williams on now, Robertson and Trump play this evening
Welsh Open
O'Sullivan hits 60 not out – The snooker GOAT's unrivalled longevity
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad