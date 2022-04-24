Kyren Wilson came close to bringing the house down with a near miss on a 147 in the final frame of his second-round match with Stuart Bingham at the World Championship, and also fooled the commentary team in the process.

Wilson trailed 5-3 heading into the session and was in danger of losing touch with Bingham early on Sunday evening.

But he produced some steely snooker to reel in his opponent, and saved his best for the final frame.

Gone are the days of life-changing amounts of money for maximum breaks, but a 147 at the Crucible is special and Wilson was on course for one after picking off reds and blacks to get the crowd buzzing.

With three reds remaining on the table, Wilson lightened the mood by pretending to play the pink - which fooled Dominic Dale in the Eurosport commentary box.

“Oh, he’s playing the pink,” Dale said, before realising Wilson was playing with the crowd. “He’s having me on and everybody else.

“I honestly thought for a moment he did not realise he was on a maximum.”

Wilson knocked in the black to move the break to 96, but ran slightly out of position and missed a tough cut back on the 13th red.

It was still a stunning break and sets things up superbly for the concluding session on Monday.

