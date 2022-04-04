Duane Jones produced a horror miss on the “easiest black in the world” during his World Championship qualifier on Monday.

After seemingly wrapping up the second frame to draw level with women’s world champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai, Jones was hoping to get his eye in and clear up the table.

Ad

However he contrived to miss the simplest of blacks – and we really do mean the simplest – to land a seven-point foul and invite Nutcharut back into the frame.

World Championship ‘Easiest black I’ve ever seen missed’ – McManus stunned by clanger 41 MINUTES AGO

“It’s a funny old game, isn’t it?” said a perplexed Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary, while co-commentator Alan McManus went one step further.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say that’s the easiest black in the history of the world that I’ve ever seen missed,” said McManus.

To make Jones feel slightly better, Johnson chimed back in.

“And yet… we’ve both played a shot where it’s cushion first and missed the ball. I don’t think for one moment he expected to miss that black.”

Fortunately for Jones, Nutcharut immediately missed and conceded the frame, allowing the Welshman to disappear from the arena to collect his thoughts.

The pair need to come through four rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw at The Crucible and compete for snooker's biggest prize.

'Failed to hit it again!' - Trump misses two of the easiest shots in snooker

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Like one long soap opera' - Looking ahead to the 2022 World Championship 3 HOURS AGO