Snooker
Neil Robertson - Ashley Hugill
11:05-14:05
Live
Robertson 8-3 Hugill (41-31)
Eesh, Ashley catches a pink half-ball - full-ball and he's cruising - so takes on a long red to left corner, cues right across it, and Neil sinks a starter. However, there are three reds near the top cushion and one stuck to the black, so clearing up from here will be tough. Neil, though, jams in behind a member of the former group - "that is ridiculous" says Dominic - and suddenly, the frame opens up.
World Championship
'He’s a genius, but beatable' – Allen on how he can upset O'Sullivan
Robertson 8-3 Hugill (28-25)
Neil wobbles in a black that looked to my untrained eye like it was going to stay out. But it means he's not on much, trying a red that's very close to the white into right corner - this is a tight match, he plays safe - and it bounces out of the jaws, landing safe. So Ashley takes on a difficult one - he needs to - drains it - and can he makes something happen? He wins this and the next, at 8-5 he's still involved. But that if is doing Jon-Pall Sigmasson-style heavy lifting.
Robertson 8-3 Hugill (20-14)
Ashley gets in ... and gets out. A short safety bout then finds Neil at the table, and though his cue-ball control hasn't been perfect today, there are points out there for him.
Not anymore
Wakelin makes a ton to level at 1-1.
Elsewhere
Bingtao leads Wakelin 1-0.
Robertson 8-3 Hugill
A player of Neil's brilliance should have more than one world title. Is this his year?
Robertson 7-3 Hugill (70-0)
Neil hasn't played that well this morning, but it's not going to matter.
Robertson 7-3 Hugill (36-0)
Reprieve for Ashley! Neil misses a cut-back red to left corner - truth be told, he doesn't actually get near it - but Ashley then leaves him one, and that will, you fear, be the frame.
Robertson 7-3 Hugill (7-0)
Oh Ashley love. He leaves a simple starter, Neil drains it, adds a blue, splatters the pack, and already Ashley will be fearing the worst.
Robertson 7-3 Hugill
Neil makes it six frames on the spin, and looks every inch a potential champ.
Robertson 6-3 Hugill (55-15)
Actually, I went too early there - there are two difficult reds and Neil will need one - a good safety forces Ashley to leave it him, and that will be 7-3.
Robertson 6-3 Hugill (40-15)
Ashely dangles a nice starter for Neil, the white in the middle of the tale and the red towards left corner. It disappears, so does the black, and this is going to be 7-3.
Robertson 6-3 Hugill (33-15)
We - in the broadest-possible sense - are chasing the final five reds, two of which are on the top cushion and three of which ate in the middle sector of the table.
Robertson 6-3 Hugill (33-15)
Neil is so nicely grooved at the moment, and as he accumulates we cut to Ashley looking glum - as well he might. He badly needs to win this frame - he badly needs to win this session - and he still can, because the reds are scattered and, on 32, Neil has no choice but to play safe. Thing is, Ashley then leaves him one, which he drains, before playing to the baulk cushion and knocking the green safe
Robertson 6-3 Hugill (1-15)
Neil played superbly at the end of yesterday's first session, and Ashley will have been relieved when it ended. That isn't to say he didn't play well, just that when the world's best player gets going - and at the moment, that's Neil - there's not much anyone can do. Anyhow, Ashley sinks a long red of the sort he must to make this close ... only to miss what Dominic terms a "rudimentary black" off its spot. "That'll dismay him," he says, with extreme understatement. Neil dukl sinks a starter to middle, and off he goes.
Off we go!
They boyz baize
Oooh yeah!
Today's early sesh
For you we have:
Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Chris Wakelin (Eng)
Neil Robertson (Aus) 6-3 Ashley Hugill (Eng)
We'll be focusing on the latter, but the former is interesting too. Wakelin was excellent in qualifying, while Bingtao is a potential champion who can struggle early in tournaments.
Morning all!
And welcome to day four of the World Snooker Championship 2022!
'He’s a genius, but beatable' – Allen on how he can upset O'Sullivan
Mark Allen admits he will use memories of his 13-11 World Championship win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2009 to inspire him when they meet in the Crucible second round this year.
Allen set up a last-16 meeting with the world No. 1 courtesy of a battling 10-6 win over Scott Donaldson on Monday night. The Scotsman closed to 7-6 behind before Allen claimed the final three frames to advance.
Allen defeated O'Sullivan at the same stage of the tournament 13 years ago – their only previous meeting in Sheffield – during his run to the last four and aims to "get under his skin" again with the best-of-25 frame encounter starting on Friday morning before concluding on Saturday afternoon.
O'Sullivan leads 6-4 on the career head-to-heads, but Allen edged their previous meeting – a bad-natured 6-3 triumph in the 2020 Champion of Champions quarter-final – a tournament the Antrim man progressed to lift with a 10-6 victory over Neil Robertson in the final.
Read full story here.
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 16 April
10:00
- Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones
- Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert
19:00
- Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones
Sunday, 17 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
- Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert
19:00
- Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page
- Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire
Monday, 18 April
10:00
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
14:30
- Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White
19:00
- Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
Tuesday, 19 April
10:00
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
14:30
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
Wednesday, 20 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
19:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
19:00
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
19:00
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
Friday, 22 April
10:00
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
14:30
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
19:00
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
Saturday, 23 April
10:00
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
14:30
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
19:00
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 24 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Wednesday, 27 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Thursday, 28 April
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Friday, 29 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Saturday, 30 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Final (best of 35 frames)
Sunday, 1 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Monday, 2 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
What is the format?
The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
- -
