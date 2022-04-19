Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Ashley Hugill 11:05-14:05 Live

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (41-31)

Eesh, Ashley catches a pink half-ball - full-ball and he's cruising - so takes on a long red to left corner, cues right across it, and Neil sinks a starter. However, there are three reds near the top cushion and one stuck to the black, so clearing up from here will be tough. Neil, though, jams in behind a member of the former group - "that is ridiculous" says Dominic - and suddenly, the frame opens up.

World Championship 'He’s a genius, but beatable' – Allen on how he can upset O'Sullivan 4 HOURS AGO

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (28-25)

Neil wobbles in a black that looked to my untrained eye like it was going to stay out. But it means he's not on much, trying a red that's very close to the white into right corner - this is a tight match, he plays safe - and it bounces out of the jaws, landing safe. So Ashley takes on a difficult one - he needs to - drains it - and can he makes something happen? He wins this and the next, at 8-5 he's still involved. But that if is doing Jon-Pall Sigmasson-style heavy lifting.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill (20-14)

Ashley gets in ... and gets out. A short safety bout then finds Neil at the table, and though his cue-ball control hasn't been perfect today, there are points out there for him.

Not anymore

Wakelin makes a ton to level at 1-1.

Elsewhere

Bingtao leads Wakelin 1-0.

Robertson 8-3 Hugill

A player of Neil's brilliance should have more than one world title. Is this his year?

Robertson 7-3 Hugill (70-0)

Neil hasn't played that well this morning, but it's not going to matter.

Robertson 7-3 Hugill (36-0)

Reprieve for Ashley! Neil misses a cut-back red to left corner - truth be told, he doesn't actually get near it - but Ashley then leaves him one, and that will, you fear, be the frame.

Robertson 7-3 Hugill (7-0)

Oh Ashley love. He leaves a simple starter, Neil drains it, adds a blue, splatters the pack, and already Ashley will be fearing the worst.

Robertson 7-3 Hugill

Neil makes it six frames on the spin, and looks every inch a potential champ.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (55-15)

Actually, I went too early there - there are two difficult reds and Neil will need one - a good safety forces Ashley to leave it him, and that will be 7-3.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (40-15)

Ashely dangles a nice starter for Neil, the white in the middle of the tale and the red towards left corner. It disappears, so does the black, and this is going to be 7-3.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (33-15)

We - in the broadest-possible sense - are chasing the final five reds, two of which are on the top cushion and three of which ate in the middle sector of the table.

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (33-15)

Neil is so nicely grooved at the moment, and as he accumulates we cut to Ashley looking glum - as well he might. He badly needs to win this frame - he badly needs to win this session - and he still can, because the reds are scattered and, on 32, Neil has no choice but to play safe. Thing is, Ashley then leaves him one, which he drains, before playing to the baulk cushion and knocking the green safe

Robertson 6-3 Hugill (1-15)

Neil played superbly at the end of yesterday's first session, and Ashley will have been relieved when it ended. That isn't to say he didn't play well, just that when the world's best player gets going - and at the moment, that's Neil - there's not much anyone can do. Anyhow, Ashley sinks a long red of the sort he must to make this close ... only to miss what Dominic terms a "rudimentary black" off its spot. "That'll dismay him," he says, with extreme understatement. Neil dukl sinks a starter to middle, and off he goes.

Off we go!

They boyz baize

Oooh yeah!

Today's early sesh

For you we have:

Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Neil Robertson (Aus) 6-3 Ashley Hugill (Eng)

We'll be focusing on the latter, but the former is interesting too. Wakelin was excellent in qualifying, while Bingtao is a potential champion who can struggle early in tournaments.

Morning all!

And welcome to day four of the World Snooker Championship 2022!

'He’s a genius, but beatable' – Allen on how he can upset O'Sullivan

Mark Allen admits he will use memories of his 13-11 World Championship win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2009 to inspire him when they meet in the Crucible second round this year.

Allen set up a last-16 meeting with the world No. 1 courtesy of a battling 10-6 win over Scott Donaldson on Monday night. The Scotsman closed to 7-6 behind before Allen claimed the final three frames to advance.

Allen defeated O'Sullivan at the same stage of the tournament 13 years ago – their only previous meeting in Sheffield – during his run to the last four and aims to "get under his skin" again with the best-of-25 frame encounter starting on Friday morning before concluding on Saturday afternoon.

O'Sullivan leads 6-4 on the career head-to-heads, but Allen edged their previous meeting – a bad-natured 6-3 triumph in the 2020 Champion of Champions quarter-final – a tournament the Antrim man progressed to lift with a 10-6 victory over Neil Robertson in the final.

Read full story here

Live comments

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

(15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

19:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

14:30

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

- -

