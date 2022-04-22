Premium Snooker Mark Allen - Ronnie O'Sullivan 11:00-14:00 Live

O'Sullivan 1-1 Allen

It's a 68 from Allen, and we're all square.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Allen (0-84)

Frame ball red and the brown go, but Mark's not for stopping here. This is a seriously impressive start from both players.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Allen (0-63)

Well that was expensive; Ronnie has five cracks at a four-cushion escape, missing every time and catching the black on one occasion. That's 23 points away, and eventually position for Mark on a red to right middle. He's in, and one decent split on the cluster should sort this frame for him.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Allen (0-25)

Ronnie catches the blue when playing safe at the start of frame two, and leaves Allen a cut back on a red to the bottom right. He picks off 25, but lands stranded in baulk after losing position on his next colour and tucks up tight behind the blue.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Allen

Gah, he's finished on the wrong side of a red and has to go up for the pink! It's a brilliant start from him though, as a rapid 87 secures the first frame.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Allen (56-0)

Surely he's not going to treat us to an anniversary maxi in the opening frame? Well it's on folks, because it's seven reds and blacks so far! There's one red that's slipped up beyond the right middle that's making it awkward, but everyone's sensed what's going on here already. Come on Ronnie!

O'Sullivan 0-0 Allen (32-0)

Mark gets a look at a red down the right of the table, can't convert it and Ronnie's in immediately with a red to the left middle. He looks in nice touch already, and it's four reds and blacks to get us going. Two trips into the pack have already set the reds up nicely, and there's an absolute load on here.

Here we go

Our MC Rob Walker has baized the boys. On the other table today Mark Williams and Jackson Page resume their second round match, and we'll keep you up to speed with what happens there.

Pistol

Mark’s had something of a turbulent season. A series of poor performances and a slide down the rankings was punctuated by an emotional home victory at the Northern Ireland Open in November, inclusive of an excellent maxi of his own. There’s been a touch of needle between these two in recent years, so we could have a lively one over the next few days.

Rocket

Ronnie’s quest for his seventh world title continues today, a feat that would put him on a par with the great Stephen Hendry in the modern era. Yesterday rang in the 25th anniversary of something that may never be equalled or bettered – that preposterous 147 by Ronnie against Mick Price at the Crucible in 1997.

Good morning!

Welcome to live coverage of day seven of the World Snooker Championship. We’re now into the second round, and the jeopardy’s gone up; it’s best of 25 over three sessions, with a smorgasbord of mouth-watering ties to look forward to.

Case in point: this morning, our featured match sees Ronnie O’Sullivan take on Mark Allen.

---

'Why the hell can't I wear it?' - Lisowski prevented from having Ukraine flag on waistcoat

Jack Lisowski has said he was denied permission to have a Ukraine flag on his waistcoat at the World Championship.

Lisowski has Ukrainian heritage - his grandfather is from the country - and he wore a Ukraine badge at the Gibraltar Open in support of the country following the invasion by Russia.

The 30-year-old wanted to continue showing support for the country at the Crucible, but World Snooker refused to grant permission for Lisowski to wear the flag.

Speaking to the BBC, Lisowski said: "Everyone in this room would agree you're supporting Ukraine so why the hell can't I wear it?

"It's something that is close to my heart. My grandad is Ukrainian, my dad has been out there. It is very sad with what is going on over there.

"I tried to wear it [in Sheffield] and they told me I couldn't unless I was Ukrainian.

"I've got some Ukrainian in me, but it wasn't enough so I got the badge taken off my waistcoat.”

Read the full story here

