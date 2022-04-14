Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn against David Gilbert in the first round of the World Championship.

The world No. 1, who is bidding to win a record-equalling seventh title at The Crucible, will face the Championship League winner and 2019 semi-finalist in a thrilling first-round clash.

Judd Trump, who won his sole world title in 2019, will play tournament debutant Hossein Vafaei, who is set to become the first Iranian to ever take part in the tournament and marked his passage by blasting "disrespectful" O'Sullivan.

Neil Robertson, the 2010 champion and an in-form favourite to win it this year, will play tournament debutant Ashley Hugill.

Defending champion Mark Selby, going for his fifth title, will open his campaign against Jamie Jones.

John Higgins, who won the first of his four World Championship titles in 1998, faces Thepchaiya Un-Nooh who played Higgins on his debut.

Elsewhere, world No. 5 Kyren Wilson meets 14-time ranking event winner Ding Junhui, who emerged from qualifying and made the final in 2016, while three-time champion Mark Williams will play Michael White in an all-Welsh clash.

Last year's Masters winner Yan Bingtao will play Chris Wakelin, who came through three qualifying matches and continued his record of never losing on Judgement Day.

Former champion Shaun Murphy, who reached the final last year, will play Stephen Maguire who is back for a 19th consecutive Crucible campaign. .

Mark Allen, a former semi-finalist and newly-crowned Northern Ireland Open champion, will play Scott Donaldson, who thrashed Allan Taylor 10-1 in the qualifiers. Allen could face O'Sullivan in the second round.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday.

THE DRAW IN FULL

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames. Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.

The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.

