Welcome back for the final day

It has all come down to this: the final day of the 2022 World Championship at the Crucible.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will resume his battle with Judd Trump in the final of the World Championship at the Crucible with everything on the line. It does not get any better than this.

O'Sullivan has assumed a commanding position in the match and takes that advantage with him into Monday's final sessions as he eyes a famous record-equalling triumph.

O’Sullivan is just six frames away from a record-equalling seventh title at the Crucible in Sheffield after blowing Trump away to lead the final 12-5 ahead of the resumption of play on Monday.

The pair return on Monday afternoon (13:00 BST) for eight more frames, with Trump needing at least three to ensure the tournament showdown heads to the final session (19:00 BST).

Even if Trump manages to significantly improve his level when the duo come back to the table, Eurosport experts Jimmy White and Alan McManus regard O'Sullivan as "unstoppable" given the way that he is currently playing at the Crucible.

"It just looks like a masterclass," White said in the Eurosport studio.

"He is just flowing around the table; he is at such ease. His cue-ball control is there.

"He looks a bit tired to me, Ron, as well, which is understandable.

"Trump is below-par, we have to say that. He hasn't put Ronnie under any sort of pressure. But Ronnie is just getting stronger and stronger and stronger.

"He keeps clocking that scoreboard and these frames keep going up there - and he looks unstoppable."

Alan McManus added: "His cue ball was outstanding. It was a sparkling session.

"There was a mini-blemish, and that is the tiniest of blemishes, and that was the long red that let Judd in. But he was imperious. It was brilliant."

