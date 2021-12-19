Ronnie O'Sullivan twice came back from two frames down to level the 2021 World Grand Prix Final at 4-4 against Neil Robertson in a cagey first session.

O'Sullivan sank the first red of the day but that was the last for him in the opening frame as a wayward safety left Robertson with a red over left middle.

And after a series of reds and blacks, a superb shot from Robertson - draining a long red for frame ball - kept a tricky break going and a run of 72 took the opening frame.

The world number four then doubled his lead after O'Sullivan missed a fizzing long red, leaving a mid-range pot over the right middle that Robertson took gratefully.

But 62 points up, the Australian missed frame ball on the black, leaving the door open for O'Sullivan with 75 points left on the table. But five reds and four blacks later, O'Sullivan could only the find the jaws with a black to hand Robertson the frame.

But the world number three bounced back ahead of the mid-session interval. The Rocket's first proper visit to the table saw a run 39 before a stray red let Robertson back in.

Yet while Robertson fought back to lead the frame with a swift break of 46, a loose yellow saw the Brit back on the table to take the frame.

O'Sullivan then levelled the error-strewn final in another gripping frame, beating Robertson by the skin of his teeth after yet another missed yellow from the 2010 World Champion.

A messy start after the mid-session interval saw the duo tied at five points apiece after a series of expert safeties as the players struggled to find their potting rhythm.

But yet again it was Robertson who found a way first with a barrage of reds and pinks. O'Sullivan had one more chance at the table but a miss on a simple red to green pocket brought the frame to an end.

A rapid break of 48 from Robertson looked enough for the frame but a loose positional shot off a black gave O'Sullivan a sniff. Yet still far from his best form, the six-time world champion misjudged a safety to leave yet another easy frame for his opponent who restored his two-frame lead.

A surprising miss from Robertson in the seventh frame, hitting the jaws on a red to green pocket gave O'Sullivan a huge opportunity to reduce the deficit. And he produced the best snooker of the match so far with a break of 90 to do just that with a beautifully cut black the highlight of the frame.

And there was more to come from O'Sullivan in a remarkable eighth frame. Robertson took frame ball but a loose yellow gave his opponent a sniff needing just two snookers. The first failed but the second was brilliantly, fiendishly placed up against the pink so that Robertson could not help but oblige with two fouls and a free ball for O'Sullivan.

The Rocket reeled off the remaining reds with two blues and a black, followed by all the colours to level a remarkable match.

