Speed Skating

'He's won our hearts!' - Nils van der Poel storms to Olympic record and 5000m gold at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'He's won our hearts!' - Nils van der Poel storms to the Olympic record and the 5000m gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:11, 26 minutes ago