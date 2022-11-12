Double Olympic champion Miho Takagi made a golden start to the World Cup season with a brilliant 1500m win in Stavanger.

The 28-year-old, who won 1000m gold in Beijing, beat Ragne Wiklund in one of two gold medals for Japan on day two.

Yuma Murakami followed up with gold in the men's 500m, while Netherlands' Patrick Roest then clinched first in the men's 5000m.

The action concluded with Canada taking gold in the women's team pursuit.

Japan had finished the opening day of skating with just a bronze medal from Takagi in the women's 500m but roared back on the second day with two golds and a further bronze in the team pursuit.

Takagi was first to take the tape, beating Wiklund - who took gold in the 3000m on Friday night - by almost a second, while Marijke Groenewoud took bronze for Netherlands.

Murakami then followed in the men's 500m, pipping Olympic 1000m silver medallist Laurent Dubreuil by just 0.05 seconds to take maximum points, with Korea's Jun-Ho Kim earning bronze.

Roest, silver medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, then secured gold for Netherlands in the men's 5000m, finishing 0.95 seconds ahead of Davide Ghiotto as compatriot Beau Snellink took bronze ahead of fellow Dutchman Marcel Bosker.

The day's action concluded with Canada storming to gold in the women's team pursuit, pipping Netherlands by half a second as Japan took a comfortable third ahead of Poland.

