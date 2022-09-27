Max Fricke will miss the final FIM Speedway Grand Prix race of the season in Torun following a crash.

The Australian was riding for Polish team Zielona Gora in their Polish Division One promotion final defeat to Krosno when he collided with visiting rider Mateusz Szczepaniak.

Fricke was taken to hospital and later took to social media to confirm he suffered multiple injuries which will rule him out for the remainder of the season, including the upcoming SGP finale.

The 26-year-old, who rides for Belle Vue Aces, is also set to miss the upcoming British Speedway Premiership play-offs.

“Thank you everyone for your messages,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I suffered a broken sternum, bruised lungs, sprained shoulder, cracked shoulder blade and concussion as a result of my crash.

“This requires an extensive time to recover, but we’ll be back to 100% before next season.

“I am sorry to the fans and everyone at Zielona Gora - this was not the result we wanted.

“Unfortunately, I will be missing the final GP in Torun next weekend and the playoffs for Belle Vue. But the team has my full support from the sidelines.

“Thank you everyone for your support throughout this season.”

Fricke, who won the second SGP race of the season in Warsaw, will be now unable to improve on his 13th place in the current standings.

He was also part of Australia’s successful Speedway of Nations team following victory in the Grand Final over Great Britain in Vojens.

