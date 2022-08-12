Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 15:55-17:20 Live

16:06 - Qualifying result

In the end, no-one could topple Holder, what a result for him.

1 – Jack Holder (Australia)

2 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom)

3 – Pawel Przedpelski (Poland)

4 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom)

5 – Maciej Janowski (Poland)

6 – Patryk Dudek (Poland)

7 – Jason Doyle (Australia)

8 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark)

9 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland)

10 – Leon Madsen (Denmark)

11 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom)

12 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden)

13 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark)

14 – Adam Ellis (United Kingdom)

15 – Max Fricke (Australia)

16 – Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia)

15:58 - Not any improvements

As the laps come to an end, most riders aren't improving, with some riders not even coming out to set times, interesting.

15:52 - Lambert climbs up

With a 12.909, Lambert puts himself up to fourth. Will be still be there at the end of the session?

15:50 - Last track grading over

We've just got a few more sets of riders out now for their last laps. Can anyone topple Holder?

15:43 - Ellis is down

Ellis is off of his bike as he set's his final laps. It doesn't look a comfy crash, looking as if he's clipped a rut with Ellis crashing into the boundaries. Hopefully that doesn't end his weekend.

15:40 - on the final laps

The riders are now back on track for their last set of laps each.

15:34 - Bewley in second

Bewley can't quite meet Holder's time but he's breathing down his neck with a 12.810, so so close.

15:32 - Holder now on top

Cardiff does like the track grading. We're now in the 12.8's as Holder goes fastest with a 12.809. Przedpelski wasn't too far behind with a 12.848.

15:27 Janowski still on top

During the second bunch of track grading, let's take a look at the timing's. Janowski is still on top with a 12.910. There's not much in it between the top ten, separated by just 0.2 of a second. It's still anyone's to take at this stage.

15:22 - Improvement for Zmarzlik

A 13.010 put's Zmarzlik in a much better position then his time from the first laps.

15:20 - Reserve and Sub up

The final riders to set their first laps are Tom Brennan, Leon Flint and Andzejs Lebedevs. Lebedevs is subbed in for the weekend to replace the injured Martin Vaculik. However, none of the three can touch Janowski's time.

15:17 - Track grading helps Janowski

Maciej Janowski, Jason Doyle and Patryk Dudek are now up after a small break due to track grading. Janowski becomes the first man to break into the 12's with a 12.910. Dudek was the only man in this group not to hit a 12, but was close with a 13.024.

15:09 - Brit Bewley on top

Mikkel Michelsen, Dan Bewley and Fredrik Lindgren are now setting their first laps. There is nothing in it with this groups times but Bewley claims the new top stop with a 13.037. Who will break into the 12's first?

15:06 - Tight up top

Jack Holder, Pawel Przedpelski and Anders Thomsen are the next men to set their blistering laps. The times are competitive and tight between this trio but no-one was able to beat Madsen's.

15:03 - Madsen goes fastest

Tai Woffinden, Leon Madsen and Robert Lambert are next up and the times are much faster from this group. Madsen is the fastest of the three with a 13.127.

15:00 - First riders are ready

Adam Ellis, Bartosz Zmarzlik and Max Fricke are the first three ready to get out on track. The fast time set? A 13.543 by the man from the UK, Adam Ellis.

O'Sullivan Starring at Cardiff

Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to appear as a special guest at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Great Britain in Cardiff.

The reigning world snooker champion will be at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital with discovery+ to watch round six of what has been a thrilling season of Speedway GP action so far.

Read the full story here

Wildcard

Sheffield's Adam Ellis will make the total tally of riders to 16 as he becomes Cardiff's wildcard.

Ellis was due to compete in the 2022 British Final but due to adverse weather condition's, the meet was cancelled and Ellis was nominated to go on to Cardiff based on his 2021 performance.

'I WANT TO GET TO THE FINAL' - ROBERT LAMBERT TARGETS GLORY AT 'ELECTRIC' CARDIFF MEETING

Robert Lambert is eyeing more final appearances and even a podium finish at the Speedway Grand Prix as he remains optimistic for the remainder of the season – starting this weekend in Cardiff.

The SGP arrives in Great Britain for round six at the Principality Stadium with five races left to decide the championship.

Read the full story here

Good Afternoon

The FIM Speedway Grand Prix finally returns after a lengthy summer off. This time, we're in Cardiff with plenty of riders out for the win.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

How qualifying works

Qualifying usually takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number. However, it's a day earlier in Cardiff, giving fans of the sport action the day before the showdown.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

