Tai Woffinden is now heading on track to set his first flying lap.

Top for a minute

British rider Robert Lambert had set the fastest lap time briefly of 14.525 but was quickly beaten by Denmark's Anders Thomsen who was just ahead with 14.435.

And we are a go

The first handful of riders head out on track to give us all the first piece of action of the 2022 season.

Tai Woffinden harboured ambitions to match Tony Rickardsson and Ivan Mauger’s record haul of six Speedway GP world titles as soon as he collected his first back in 2013.

And he was in punchy mood ahead of the new season. Here is what he said.

“I remember when I said that I wanted to be the greatest of all time, people gave me so much stick for it, especially in Poland. But those people giving me stick are probably happy living where they live and working 9-5. They probably haven’t got the motivation to do anything.

“I always strive to be the best and I don’t mind saying it. I don’t care what people think. I still enjoy riding my bike. I love every single aspect of it. I am looking forward to seeing what I can achieve.”

Hello and welcome

We will bring you live comments from the first qualifying practice of the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix held in Gorican, Croatia. Three-time world champion Tai Woffinden is back to compete for a fourth title but the favoured Bartosz Zmarzlik will be out to claim the title for a third time himself.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website

How qualifying works

Qualifying takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

--

