Bartosz Zmarzlik expressed delight with his second-placed finish at the Speedway Grand Prix in Teterow, describing the evening as the most physical of his career.

The Bergring Arena track was extremely tough for the riders, with severe ruts breaking out as the evening wore on.

Ad

Speedway GP Teterow Speedway Grand Prix Highlights 3 HOURS AGO

The 18 points secured extended his lead in the World Championship to 11 points over Maciej Janowski, and it was a good night for Zmarzlik.

”I am happy about the second place, as the two days were very tough,” Zmarzlik said on Eurosport.” I have never felt my arms in speedway, but after today this is the first time in my career I feel my arms because of bouncing.

“I am very happy with the second place, it is a good result.

“It is useful for me. I have a lot of work in the future. I think next is a more fun track.”

The season resumes in three weeks’ time at Zmarzlik’s home track in Gorzow.

- - -

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP ‘I feel very happy’ - Dudek emerges as the winner in Teterow 13 HOURS AGO