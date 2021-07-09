Two Premiership title contenders meet on Monday as Belle Vue face Wolverhampton at the spectacular National Speedway Stadium in a showdown that is live on Eurosport 2.

The hosts trail leaders Peterborough by three points as the halfway stage of their regular schedule approaches, but they have not raced at home in over a month.

Wolves, meanwhile, are two points further adrift but with a match in hand on the two sides above them – and they have already secured big away wins from trips to King’s Lynn and Ipswich.

Both sides look likely play-off contenders having met at the decisive phase of the season in the 2016 Grand Final and the 2017 semi-finals respectively, with each tie going the way of Wolves.

Belle Vue go into the meeting having lost their unbeaten record with narrow defeats in recent away matches at Sheffield and Ipswich, but they did gain a league point from both fixtures.

Manager Mark Lemon said: “In three away matches on the bounce we have held our own with a faultless winning result at King’s Lynn, and a gritty and resilient effort at both Sheffield and Ipswich.

“We’ve continued to pick up those vital away points on all of our away visits so far, in return keeping us up at the pointy end of the Premiership table.

Our rivals from the Black Country are always competitive when they take to the track here at the NSS, and we expect a tough battle. I’m confident the Aces will be fully focused and committed to deliver a performance required for a winning result."

Meanwhile Wolves have won their last two matches, with their impressive televised success at Ipswich followed up by a 48-42 victory over Sheffield as they returned to home-track action last week.

British Speedway Premiership - Belle Vue Aces edge past Sheffield Tigers

But No.1 Sam Masters, who scored a maximum in front of the cameras at Foxhall just under a fortnight ago, expects Belle Vue to provide a tricky test.

Masters said: “They’re on fire this year so it’s going to be tough there for sure, and we need to be on our game.

“Hopefully I’m going to try bringing an engine over from Poland, being a bigger track, as I’ve struggled at Peterborough and Sheffield this year on the bigger tracks, so change the engine for that and hopefully I’ll get enough speed personally.

“But the rest of the team enjoy going to Belle Vue, so there’s no reason why we can’t win there.

“(Dan) Bewley is fast at the minute everywhere in the world, so we need to try and slow him up, and the rest of them are really good too, so we’ve got a tough task there on Monday.

“But hopefully we can put on a good show for the TV and it would be nice to come away with a point at least - but we’ll be going for a win!”

Leaders Peterborough are also in action on Monday as they host Sheffield at the East of England Arena – with two recent wins for Ipswich leaving the Tigers four points off the play-offs, albeit with four matches in hand on the Witches.

Join Abi Stephens and the team for all the action from Belle Vue v Wolverhampton live on Eurosport 2 on Monday, also featuring reports from Peterborough v Sheffield.

