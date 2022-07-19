Danish rider Leon Madsen is bullish about his nation’s chances at the upcoming Speedway of Nations.

Denmark will be hosting the event from July 27-30, with four nights of racing emanating from the 15,000 capacity Vojens Speedway Center in Vojens.

The annual event for national teams will see 15 countries pick their best available riders as they compete for Speedway supremacy, with this year’s race being the first to take place in one country.

Madsen hopes to make home advantage count in front of what is expected to be a hugely excited and passionate crowd.

“If I am picked for the meeting, I very much look forward to the SON,” he told FIM Speedway . “I think I am in a good position for it. It’s going to be great to race in front of my home crowd.

“The British boys won in Manchester and we would like to do the same. I think that on the day, we can win it.”

Madsen was referring the 2021 final where Great Britain triumphed in the Grand final against Poland at Belle Vue.

On that day, a Denmark side featuring Madsen were denied a shot at glory after being edged out by the eventual winners in the Grand final qualifier.

Madsen is confident his side can go one better this time around.



He added: “With the SON format, you do need that little bit of luck on the day – everything comes down to that one Grand Final, when everything needs to click. If we have that little bit of luck and we hit form, we can win it – the same as anyone else can.



“It’s a meeting I would very much like to win. I know it would be good for Danish speedway if we can do it.”

The format of the race will see the hosts automatically handed a place in the final on July 30, with their seven opponents decided across two semi-finals on the 27th and 28th.

Rather than gaining advantage from not competing in the semis, Madsen is wary that the extra racing could actually play into their rivals’ hands. Although he is hoping Denmark’s familiarity with their home track will ultimately prove beneficial.

“It can be a disadvantage for us that the other guys have raced on the track in the days before,” he warned. “They are into the rhythm and have the feeling of the track.



"But we know the track as well, so it shouldn’t bother us. We should still be able to go there and have a good chance of winning the gold medal.



“It would be good for Danish speedway if we could win gold. We are going pretty well right now. If we can keep the form up and get that little bit of luck you need on the night, I am sure we can win it. We will do everything we can to succeed in that.”

