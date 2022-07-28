Sweden, Czech Republic and Great Britain will join Denmark, Poland, Australia and Finland on Saturday night's Speedway of Nations final after coming through the second semi-final in Vojens.

It was another night full of upsets, with Czech Republic proving to be stronger than anyone anticipated. The duo of Vaclav Milik and Jan Kvech showed from they meant business from the very start after claiming a 7-2 on Great Britain on the very first Heat.

The Czechs were ultimately pipped to the top spot by Sweden on the final Heat, with Oliver Berntzon and Fredrik Lindgren taking a 7-2 from Norway - a late replacement for Slovakia - to take the win on the night.

Great Britain’s night got off to a bad start and it looked as if it would get even worse when Robert Lambert touched the tapes on Heat 16, leaving Tai Woffinden to go it alone. Tactical changes across the evening saw Dan Bewley feature in three heats.

After 21 heats, it was France and Great Britain that were left to battle it out in the Final Qualifier. France seemed to have put their chances in doubt when they opted for Gate’s 2 and 4, instead of 1 and 3, the more favourable starting positions.

Great Britain’s Woffinden and Bewley used this to their advantage to take a 7-2 over France’s Dimitri Berge and David Bellego, making last years winners the last team through to Saturday’s final.

Italy was left with just two riders on the night, Paco Castagna and Daniele Tessari, after Nicolas Covatti was unable to compete having failed a late medical. Castagna still battled, scoring all of Italy’s points himself.

Norway was subbed in late in the week after Slovakia had to withdraw after Martin Vaculik injured his shoulder blade earlier in the week.

Standings after 21 Heats

1 - Sweden 35 pts

2 - Czech Republic 34 pts

3 - France 32 pts

4 - Great Britain 31 pts (Final Qualifier Winners)

5 - Slovenia 22 pts

6 - Norway 18 pts

7 - Italy 17pts

- - -

