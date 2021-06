Superbikes

'He's already waving to the crowd!' - Michael Ruben Rinaldi takes impressive Race 1 victory

Watch the finish to Race 1 of the World Superbikes weekend in Italy as local boy Michael Ruben Rinaldi took an impressive victory. The World Superbikes season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment.

