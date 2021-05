Superbikes

World Superbikes 2021 news- 'Wow' - Jonathan Rea puts in blistering time to take Superpole

Watch Jonathan Rea's blistering Superpole lap as he took the Superpole to put himself in prime position for the race. The World Superbikes season is back. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:03:01, an hour ago