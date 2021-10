Superbikes

Superbikes news - Toprak Razgatlıoglu takes huge lead in championship with Race 1 win in Portugal

Watch the end of Race 1 in Portugal as Toprak Razgatlioglu took a huge win in the same race that championship rival Jonathan Rea crashed out. Toprak is now in full control of the title fight. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:02:48, 2 hours ago