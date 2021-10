Superbikes

World Superbikes news 2021 - 'Can you believe it?!' - Jonathan Rea crashes again in Portugal

There was more disaster for Jonathan Rea during the Superpole race in Portugal on Sunday. Having crashed out during Saturday's Race 1 Rea returned to the action on Sunday but suffered more troubles as he crashed out during the Superpole race.

00:00:55, 2 hours ago