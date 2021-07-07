Former Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington believes Adam Peaty has the potential to overtake her as Britain's most successful Olympic swimmer when he heads out to Tokyo 2020.

With four medals to her name, including two golds at Beijing 2008, Adlington is one of Team GB's most decorated Olympians.

And while she still holds the title for now, she predicts that Peaty could take her crown when he hits the pool this summer.

"I think Adam will of course be the star and what he has achieved has just been absolutely phenomenal," said Adlington.

"He definitely has the potential to take my title as Britain's most successful Olympic swimmer off me, and I'm more than happy to pass it on to him!

"He can definitely break more world records."

At Rio 2016, Team GB won an impressive six medals in the pool, with Peaty securing a gold in the 100m breaststroke and a silver in the 4x100 medley.

But while Peaty is sure to be the headline act for Team GB, Adlington was keen to stress that Tokyo represents a real chance for success across the board for British swimming.

"We have really good relay chances and not just to get a bronze, but gold and silver," said Adlington.

"Duncan [Scott] has a really busy schedule so it'll be interesting to see what he chooses, but people like Molly Renshaw, if she swims the way she did at Olympic trials, she'll be unstoppable.

"I think we could better what we've done, which I think is seven medals.

"With the relay depth, we have the mixed medley relay in the programme now, with Freya [Anderson], Duncan, Adam, and so many others, and the relays, I think it will be close to that seven mark.

"Between five and eight I would say."

This week, Adlington was at the unveiling of a mural commissioned by Purplebricks, who have partnered with Team GB as part of their Home Support campaign.

The campaign will see the two working together in tandem to promote Home Support for Tokyo bound Team GB stars while they are thousands of miles from home.

Spread out all over the country, the art relay consists of 10 different murals in 10 different cities across the UK.

And speaking after the unveiling of the mural in Manchester, Adlington believes the campaign will provide support much needed support for British athletes.

"I think the Purplebricks campaign is great," said Adlington.

"It's been a weird old time, definitely for athletes.

"It's nice for these athletes who are going to be so far away in Japan that people are supporting them and people are excited.

"We do want to give that home support, and that even though fans can't be out there, we will be really supporting them.

"This is a nice reminder for people who walk past the mural and it's been a long five years as kids would not have been old enough to remember it that well!"

Rebecca Adlington is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo, with the same amazing home support as London 2012.

