Adam Peaty has defended his decision to take a month out of swimming to protect his physical and mental health before preparations get underway for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The 26-year-old swimmer, who won two gold medals and a silver at Tokyo 2020, is set to miss the International Swimming League (ISL) which begins in September so that he can have a break ahead of World and European Championship and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After revealing his intentions, Peaty has spoken out having come under some criticism for his planned break online.

“Reading some of the comments in response to this is why we have such a stigma around mental wellbeing in sport,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It isn’t a normal job. There is a huge amount of pressure. Money does not buy happiness.

“I’m taking a break because I’ve been going extremely hard for as long as I can remember. I’ve averaged 2 weeks off a year for the last 7 years.

Unfortunately there are people out there who think they know you more than you know yourself.

Peaty said that his break is to help him prepare for “a war of attrition”.

“It is going to be a war of attrition over the next three years,” he said

“We’ve got three major championships next season, and you’ll see people who are falling off, who go all the way through ISL and World Cups, by the time they get to Paris [2024 Olympics].

“You’re seeing it in all sports now. You’re seeing it with Simone Biles. You’re seeing it with Ben Stokes.

Mental health matters and it is about getting the balance right at that elite level. We love to celebrate, and why shouldn’t we?

