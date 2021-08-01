Silver for Team GB in the men’s 4x100m medley relay final saw Duncan Scott become the first British Olympian to win four medals at one Games, while USA stormed to gold with a world-record time in the final race at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

The GB quartet of Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and James Guy were all going for at least their second medal in Tokyo having already made the podium by the pool.

Scott won men’s 4x200m freestyle relay gold and silver in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley, and a third silver saw him enter the history books as the first British athlete in any sport to claim four medals at one Olympics.

A time of 3:27.51 in the medley final was 0.73 seconds shy of USA’s gold-medal winning performance, with Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Zach Apple and Caeleb Dressel combining to record a world-record 3:26.78.

‘He is a big time performer’ – Scott seals third medal of Tokyo Olympics with medley silver

Earlier on Sunday, Dressel had won the 50m freestyle, and the 24-year-old ends the Games with five golds to his name – adding to the two he won at Rio 2016.

Meanwhile, silver sees Peaty add to his 100m backstroke and mixed 4x100m medley relay gold. Guy had already won men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay gold, while Greenback won bronze in the men’s 200m backstroke.

In the women’s 4x100m medley relay final, it was a tight finish as Australian clinched gold with an Olympic record time of 3:51.60 ahead of USA – who were 0.13 seconds behind.

Canada took bronze in the women’s medley, while Italy did likewise in the men’s.

