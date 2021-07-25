Team GB are guaranteed a Tokyo medal after Bradly Sinden's taekwondo semi-final victory.

Sinden beat China's Shuai Zhao 33-25 in a thrilling 68kg semi-final to progress to the gold medal match, set to start at 13:45 BST.

Guaranteed at least a silver medal, the Doncaster-born 22-year-old will face Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov.

While it could be Team GB's first gold, it may not be their first medal, with Chelsie Giles facing Swiss opponent Fabienne Kocher in the women's 52kg judo event before Sinden's bout.

