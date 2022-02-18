Alex de Minaur has denied reports linking him to a scandal involving fake Covid-19 certificates.

Australian de Minaur was named on Thursday in connection with the plot, which - according to multiple reports in Spain - has seen people buy falsified documents to attempt to bypass the requirement to get vaccinated.

Ad

The 23-year-old sought to clarify that he was caught up in the case by association only as a former patient of the hospital, and revealed his double vaccination status.

ATP Eastbourne De Minaur crowned Eastbourne champion after beating Sonego 26/06/2021 AT 16:57

“Hi everyone. I wanted to write a quick message here to avoid any misunderstanding regarding a report that is in the Spanish media about my vaccination certificate,” de Minaur posted on Twitter.

“I received my first dose of the vaccine in London last summer, and the second one at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid. News came out today that the hospital is under investigation for providing falsified Covid certificates to some of its patients.

“I want to make it 100% clear that I received my second shot, that I have a completely valid, accurate and true vaccination record. Everyone around me, including my family, is fully vaccinated.

“I am not ‘under investigation’ in any way as is being suggested and my name is connected to this story simply because I was a patient at the hospital (as many thousands of others were).”

On Thursday, Spanish outlet Telemadrid had issued a report linking de Minaur with the case.

De Minaur, currently ranked 32 in the world, most recently appeared at the Rotterdam Open, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

ATP Antwerp Humbert beats De Minaur to win Antwerp title 25/10/2020 AT 18:20