Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed his second ATP title in two weeks by beating Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4 in the European Open final in Antwerp.

The Canadian’s success came on the back of his triumph in Florence last week , and he is now comfortably inside the cut to make the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Auger-Aliassime goes seventh in the ‘Race to Turin’ rankings, 340 points above Taylor Fritz of the United States.

“It’s another great week. I played some great tennis and really fought hard to stand here in front of you today, so big shout-out and thank you to my team,” said the 22-year-old.

Auger-Aliassime secured his first break at 3-2 in the first set with a sharp passing shot, and he never looked back.

He went on to take the opening set 6-3, but came under pressure early in the second.

Korda had two break point opportunities at 2-1, but he couldn’t take them and Auger-Aliassime punished him by breaking the American’s serve in the following game.

Auger-Aliassime lost to Korda in straight sets in Estoril earlier this year, and was glad to get some revenge.

"You got me good last time we played, so I’m happy I was able to get a win over you," Auger-Aliassime said.

"You’re such a great player, so keep going like this and good luck to you and your team for the rest of the year."

Both players will compete in Basel next week at the Swiss Indoors, with Korda set to face Britain's Andy Murray in the first round.

