Felix Auger-Aliassime confirmed his sensational form with a straight-sets victory over Holger Rune at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Not only did Auger-Aliassime claim the title - his third consecutive ATP title after wins in Florence and Antwerp - but he also made it 13 straight matches without defeat.

The Canadian had not been broken throughout the tournament in Basel, and continued that streak in the final.

Afterwards he was understandably delighted, saying: “It’s been an amazing week. Once again in the final, not getting broken all week… [It’s been] a long year, a long stretch of wins, and it’s not over. So hopefully I can keep going, but right now I’m feeling all the good emotions that come with winning a tournament. It’s amazing.”

Auger-Aliassime became just the third player this year to win a tournament without dropping a single service game, following Taylor Fritz and Nick Kyrgios in Eastbourne and Washington, respectively.

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime wins Swiss Indoors Basel with 6-3 7-5 success over Rune

The victory had a personal touch for Auger-Aliassime, as it came at a tournament that his idol Roger Federer made his own. The now-retired Swiss icon won 10 titles in Basel, and Auger-Aliassime was honoured to follow in his footsteps.

He said: “It’s really cool. I actually thought about him this morning, and thought how cool it would be if I win here, where he won 10 times. I’m very far from that, but it’s so cool to have my name with all these great champions at this prestigious tournament. Lifting the trophy is definitely going to feel special.”

At almost the same moment that Auger-Aliassime was wrapping up victory in Switzerland, Daniil Medvedev was doing likewise 400 miles away in Vienna.

Medvedev beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Vienna Open.

The Russian did not have it all his own way though. Medvedev dropped the opener - his first lost set of the tournament - as Shapovalov started with furious intensity.

But Shapovalov couldn't keep up the pace, and when he faltered mid-way through the second, Medvedev took full advantage, with the third set more straightforward.

Highlights: Medvedev takes title in Vienna after three-set win over Shapovalov

After claiming victory, Medvedev admitted that Shapovalov losing his way had been the key moment of the match.

Medvedev said: "This match was the best of the week because Denis was really playing unreal until probably 4-3 in the second set. He dropped his level by maybe two percent and I was able to use it. This is one of the best victories when you know your opponent is on top of you, but you try and stay there and do what you can."

It was the 15th title of Medvedev's career, and his second of the calendar year.

