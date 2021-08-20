Stefanos Tsitsipas held on to beat Lorenzo Sonego 5-7 6-3 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open round of 16.

The Greek, the tournament’s number two seed, was able to rely on a solid second serve win percentage of 75% as he defeated his 26-year-old Italian opponent. It is his fifth Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season.

"He was going for every single shot and his footwork was close to unbelievable," Tsitsipas told the ATP website.

He can do damage against high-ranked players. Things got really difficult in a few moments but I stayed there and waited for the opportunity to present itself.

In the other round of 16 match on the men’s side of the draw, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated another Italian, Matteo Berrettini.

Auger-Aliassime won three of the 11 break point opportunities he crafted to claim a one-sided 6-3 6-4 win over Berrettini - it was his first win against the Italian at the third time of asking. The Canadian, seeded 12th, built his success on serve, winning 88% of his first serve points and delivering seven aces. By comparison, Berrettini won 64% of points on first serve and managed four aces.

Number four seed Andrey Rublev takes on Benoit Paire on Friday in the quarter-finals, with first seed Daniil Medvedev due to face Pablo Carreno Busta.

