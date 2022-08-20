Cameron Norrie showed great resilience to overcome Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4 and secure his place in the semi-finals at the Cincinnati Open.

Norrie finally got the better of the 19-year-old at the fourth time of asking, battling back from 1-3 down in the decider to win the match after three hours of non-stop action.

The British No. 1, who also beat teens Holger Rune and Ben Shelton this week, will now play Borna Coric in his second ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.

"That was unbelievable," said Norrie.

"Credit to Carlos. I was up a set and a break, 4-1, and I kind of lost a little bit of vision. I was thinking a little bit too much about the finish line rather than focussing on how I was winning points and I honestly got a little bit tight and he raised his level, didn't give me anything.

"I just wanted to hang tough with him and I think the only place I had him better was the legs and the physicality.

"So I was just trying to make every rally as physical as I could and make it tough for him to finish points."

Alcaraz had Norrie’s number in each of the three previous battles, but the Briton mixed up his game, playing patiently and capitalising on hard-earned opportunities, making 25 winners, and largely frustrating his opponent, saving 11 of the 13 break points against him in the match.

“It's tough because he can take the racquet completely out of your hand," Norrie continued.

"When he's dictating with the forehand it's really tough and you're running a lot. I just had to try to put the ball in awkward positions in the court. I managed to serve well, I improved a lot on my previous matches."

Defeat will come as a blow to Alcaraz, who missed the chance to claim a third ATP Masters 1000 title of the season and a subsequent career-high of world No. 2.

