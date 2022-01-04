Felix Auger Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov combined to help Canada bounce back and beat Great Britain 2-1 in their ATP Cup Group C tie.

The encounter was finely poised after Dan Evans overcame Shapovalov before Cameron Norrie lost 7-6 6-3 in the second singles match to world No. 11 Auger Aliassime.

British duo Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury were then up against Auger Aliassime and Shapovalov in the doubles rubber, and it was the Canadian pair who prevailed 6-4 6-1.

Earlier on Tuesday, British No. 2 Evans had continued his solid start in the ATP Cup when beating world No. 14 Shapovalov in straight sets.

Daniel Evans of Great Britain reacts in his group C match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the day four 2022 ATP Cup Image credit: Getty Images

After wins in both the singles and doubles against Germany on Sunday, Evans – ranked 25 in the world – did not offer Shapovalov a single break point in an impressive 6-4 6-4 win.

Evans converted his first break point in the seventh game of the match, and then reeled off two holds to love to take the opening set.

The Briton broke again in the third game of the second set, and continued to serve supremely when wrapping the match up in 82 minutes.

Norrie was up next for Great Britain, and after he traded breaks with Auger Aliassime it was the Canadian who took the first set 7-4 in the tie-break.

There were three breaks early on in the second set, but crucially Auger Aliassime secured two of them before closing out the match 6-3.

The doubles then proved to be a comfortable win for Auger Aliassime and Shapovalov, who broke Murray and Salisbury three times without reply.

Elsewhere, Germany beat USA 2-1 thanks to singles victories for Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff against Taylor Fritz and John Isner respectively.

There was also a first win for Italy as Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner bounced back from the disappointment of losing to Australia when overcoming France 3-0, while Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin helped Russia beat Australia.

