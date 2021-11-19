Casper Ruud mounted a remarkable comeback from one set down against Andrey Rublev to win 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (5) and set up a semi-final meeting with Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

Earlier results in the Red Group made this match a straight shootout between two players aiming to make the final four of the year-end event for the first time and it was Ruud who emerged with a semi-final spot.

Rublev started well and grabbed the first break of the match in the third game of the opening set as the Russian broke down Ruud’s backhand to take a 2-1 lead which he consolidated.

The world number five made it a double break soon after as Rublev started to get a good read on the Ruud first serve with the Norwegian struggling with his opponent’s returning ability.

While Ruud was able to save two set points at 5-2, this only delayed the inevitable as Rublev clinched the opening set 6-2 to put him within just one set of an all-Russian semi-final.

A break in the third game of the second set looked to have put Rublev on a clear course to the finish line, but Ruud broke back immediately to level things again.

Ruud rediscovered his serving rhythm as Rublev started to show visible signs of frustration and the Russian collapsed at 5-6, gifting his opponent the second set 5-7 to make the match a one-set shootout.

Rublev looked to have gained the initiative in the deciding set after breaking for 3-2, but Ruud broke back immediately just as he did in the second set. The two players could only be separated in the final set tie-break with Ruud clinching match point with an ace.

